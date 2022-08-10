Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich will take on a familiar foe in Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg in their upcoming Bundesliga game. Without further ado, we discuss some of the following points:
- What are some transfers Wolfsburg made?
- What has Wolfsburg looked like so far?
- Can Wolfsburg beat Bayern? Will Wolfsburg beat Bayern?
- What are some potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make?
- Will Nagelsmann’s Bayern eventually get found out?
- What are some other Bundesliga fixtures this weekend?
- A look back at some of last weekend’s fixtures
- A look ahead to some of this weekend’s fixtures including Schalke vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Thank you for your support in helping Bavarian Podcast Works secure the World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast!
