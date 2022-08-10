 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is back on Sunday to entertain us and to amaze us against Wolfsburg!

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Sané, Mané or Gnabry?
Bayern Munich will take on a familiar foe in Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg in their upcoming Bundesliga game. Without further ado, we discuss some of the following points:

  • What are some transfers Wolfsburg made?
  • What has Wolfsburg looked like so far?
  • Can Wolfsburg beat Bayern? Will Wolfsburg beat Bayern?
  • What are some potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make?
  • Will Nagelsmann’s Bayern eventually get found out?
  • What are some other Bundesliga fixtures this weekend?
  • A look back at some of last weekend’s fixtures
  • A look ahead to some of this weekend’s fixtures including Schalke vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

