Report: Julian Nagelsmann, Germany bosses see a re-energized Leroy Sané at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has a deep, talented squad that will always see a handful of starting-caliber players left out of the starting XI.

In the DFL-Supercup and the first game of the Bundesliga season, Leroy Sané was one of those quality players left on the bench. The former Manchester City man is not sulking, though. In fact, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and important members of the German national team staff think Sané has been rejuvenated by the heated competition for playing time on the Rekordmeister’s roster.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), those important people have been impressed by what they have seen from the Germany international:

Nagelsmann and the staff of the national team have noticed a change in Leroy Sané’s attitude and body language in the past few weeks. Through his short cameos, Sané is looking highly motivated and showing passion on the pitch — an effect of the competition for spots.

With his name bandied about in the transfer market of late, Sané likely wants to prove that he is, indeed, a player who should be in the starting XI.

As many have speculated, a good jolt of energy because of the squad’s stiff competition will not do anything to hurt his chances of getting back to a starting role.