Report: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann finds planning easier minus Robert Lewandowski

Over the past few seasons, Bayern Munich had adopted a style of play that focused on getting the ball to Robert Lewandowski in the final third.

By all accounts, it was a very success strategy — the club has the trophies and scoring records to prove it.

After leading Bayern Munich for one season and with Lewandowski opting to leave for FC Barcelona, Sport Bild is reporting that manager Julian Nagelsmann is a bit relieved to be able to work another way — using a variety of players to play big roles in the offensive end:

Julian Nagelsmann is enjoying the fact he can try a lot of attacking tactics in training without having to accommodate Robert Lewandowski. The coach is now able to implement his ideas and game plans from his time in Hoffenheim and Leipzig on the pitch.

For a mad scientist like Nagelsmann, being able to tinker with his formations, move players around, and try new tactics is probably a load of fun. Still, Lewandowski was a dynamic force that had to be accounted for in every possession.

Will Nagelsmann be able to win the season’s ultimate prizes by using his committee of attackers — or will he be left yearning for the days of Lewandowski at center-forward?

Time will tell, but it should be fun to watch it all unfold.