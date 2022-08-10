Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski thinks Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané can each bag 20 goals, says he is fulfilling “a dream”

Ahead of LaLiga’s opening weekend, former Bayern Munich star and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had some thoughts about his old club, including that Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané “can score 20 goals each this season.”

That would sure go a long way in replacing the Polish Hitman — a subject that many felt was the genesis of why the striker wanted to leave the club. Lewandowski denied that assertion.

“No, that wasn’t a problem for me. I didn’t leave because Bayern were working on signing (Erling) Haaland, I understand that. I left because I wanted to fulfill a dream,” Lewandowski told Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The Poland international maintains that he harbors no ill-will against the club and, in fact, is not all that eager to face Bayern Munich on the pitch.

“No! It doesn’t have to be in the group stage. That’s too early and it would be a weird feeling for me. My wish for the draw is: please not the ball with Bayern,” Lewandowski said.

As for how Bayern Munich fans might receive him if a showdown ever occurs, Lewandowski is hoping to the best.

“I don’t know, I hope positively. I’ll only have positive memories from my time at Bayern. My story with FC Bayern will always remain in my heart,” said Lewandowski.