Report: Bayern Munich bags Atletico Madrid jewel Javier Fernández

During this transfer window, Bayern Munich is fishing for Europe’s biggest talents.

They started off with signings like Lovro Zvonarek, Adam Aznou and Mathys Tel, and now have travelled all the way to Madrid to bring home a star in the making.

According to Bild, die Rekordmeister are closing in on 15-year-old Spanish international Javier Fernández from Atlético Madrid to Bayern. After Adam Aznou’s move from FC Barcelona, ​​Fernández would be the next top European talent to have made his move to Munich.

But the deal isn’t sealed yet, since the youngster hasn’t celebrated his 16th birthday yet. According to Paragraph 14, Number 1 of the Player Licensing Regulations (LOS), youth players may only be granted a license to play once they have reached the age of 16.

In addition, UEFA is yet to give permission for underage players to move abroad; the committee meets every 14 days.

The central midfielder comes in a free transfer and Bayern will be paying only a training compensation to Atlético. Fernández can then be officially registered in January.

In the summer of 2018, Fernández switched from Celta Vigo’s youth team to Atlético Madrid’s youth team, and also plays in Spain’s U16 national team where he has scored two goals in 11 games.