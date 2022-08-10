Bayern Munich signs South Korean midfielder Hyunju Lee on a permanent deal

Bayern Munich have signed South Korean talent Hyunju Lee on a permanent deal.

The 19-year old midfielder was originally on loan from his home team of Pohang Steelers, one of the most successful clubs in the K-League. He was brought in to play for Bayern’s U-19 team and FC Bayern II in the Regionalliga. So far, he has made a handful of appearances mainly for the latter, and could have made more if not for an unfortunate hand injury.

Regardless, though, it seems clear that Bayern recognized his talent early on, considering they added in an option to buy in his loan contract. Now, the club has activated that clause and tied down Lee until 2025.

Der #FCBayern hat Hyunju Lee fest verpflichtet. Das Offensivtalent war im Januar vom FC Pohang Steelers für ein Jahr mit Kaufoption ausgeliehen worden. Diese hat der FCB nun vorzeitig gezogen.



“I’m very happy to have signed a new contract and to continue my journey at FC Bayern,” said Lee. “I want to continue to give everything this season to be successful with the team.”

While Lee briefly trained with the first team last month, when most of the players were still on vacation, it is definitely way too early to think that he’ll make his debut for Bayern’s first team any time soon. However, it is still encouraging to see that Bayern has acknowledged Lee’s talent enough to sign him permanently.

Bayern’s last recruit from Korea was Wooyeong Jeong, who made his professional debut for Bayern back in 2018 before moving to Freiburg to become a regular. Who knows, maybe Lee can do the same, or better yet, even make a name for himself in Bayern’s first team. Imagine the jersey sales in Korea if that happens…