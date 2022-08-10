Daily Schmankerl: Marcel Sabitzer’s strong showing at Bayern Munich puts Konrad Laimer on the backburner; Did Bayern dodge a bullet on Callum Hudson-Odoi miss?; Filip Kostic to Juventus; Benjamin Šeško thrilled to be headed to the Bundesliga; and MORE!

Marcel Sabitzer’s strong showing to start the season at Bayern Munich has had an effect on the club’s transfer plans:

Marcel Sabitzer will definitely stay at FC Bayern beyond this summer. He has no thoughts of leaving this window. As a result, Konrad Laimer — in whom Nagelsmann is very interested - is set to stay in Leipzig and could join Bayern on a free next year.

Sabitzer’s recent performances have alleviated any pressure that Bayern Munich might have had to bring in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who actually could be attainable at this stage.

The gap between what Bayern Munich offered and what RB Leipzig wants for Laimer is only €5 million per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leipzig would still sell Konrad Laimer this summer if asking price is met. The difference between Bayern’s offer and RBL’s demands is €5m as of now. Sabitzer’s latest performances have stalled the Laimer deal. The latter is likely to stay in Leipzig at the moment.

Sabitzer’s 2021/22 season was certainly not one to remember and it had to be frustrating for the player himself, Nagelsmann, the Bayern Munich brass, and those supporters who were dumbfounded that he played so poorly.

Whatever caused his issues (lack of confidence, unsettled environment, lack of a consistent starting role), it appears that Sabitzer has worked his way through all of that. For Laimer — and his desire for a transfer this summer — Sabitzer’s resurgence is bad news.

Olympique Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente was briefly linked to Bayern Munich, but it is more likely he heads to Besiktas or Olympiacos:

As reported by RMC, Marseille’s American winger Konrad de la Fuente is seeing further interest from across Europe this summer as he edges closer to an exit from Ligue 1. The USA international had been close to joining Real Valladolid in Spain but a deal to join the Spanish side has fallen through, say the outlet, as the loan move planned did not materialise with OM looking to make concrete sales this month. Reports that the 21-year-old could join Bayern Munich are also unfounded. However, Greek heavyweights Olympiacos and Turkish club Besiktas have both opened discussions with the former Barcelona youth product.

With all of the excitement brewing for the Bundesliga’s opening weekend, let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s podcast:

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

When Bayern Munich went hard after Chelsea FC youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, it was an intense pursuit process that ultimately forced the London club to lock down the winger for a rich, long-term contract a lot earlier than it thought it would have to.

Now, it appears that Chelsea is having a little buyer’s remorse and is looking to find 21-year-old a new home via a loan assignment:

The Blues are certainly not short of funds after splashing out £175 million on five new signings and there could be as many as four more new arrivals to join Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. But the German will know that he has to trim his bloated squad in order to allow more room for new signings — and that will mean several fringe members of his squad leaving. One of them could be Callum Hudson-Odoi, who wants to leave on loan to get more regular first-team football. Only two years ago, Chelsea found themselves fighting to keep the youngster out of the Bayern Munich’s clutches. The Bavarian giants had offered a tempting deal which included taking the winger on loan for the season with a view to a permanent £70m transfer, as reported by Sky Sports at the time. Such a bid reflected Hudson-Odoi’s potential and form at the time, having shone under Maurizio Sarri and then Frank Lampard. But Chelsea were determined to keep one of their prized Cobham graduates and rejected their the offer, eventually tying down Hudson-Odoi to a five-year deal. In fairness, the £70m proposal was not a mandatory clause so it is not known if Chelsea could have got such a fee for Hudson-Odoi. But there may now be a feeling of regret hanging over them as they try to balance their squad.

Did Bayern Munich dodge a bullet by missing on Hudson-Odoi? It would be interesting to know what Bayern Munich’s software said about the Chelsea youngster and if he would have been considered “a miss” — at least thus far.

If you are a fan of RB Leipzig, you might find it hard to not look past this season. Sure, Timo Werner is back, Christopher Nkunku is a star, and Dominik Szoboszlai is full of potential, but next season Benjamin Šeško will be at the club...and could be ready to be the Bundesliga’s next great striker.

Šeško is thrilled to be headed to Germany for next season:

️ Benjamin Šeško:



"The club’s philosophy and playing style is a perfect fit for me. The city and infrastructure at RB Leipzig, as well as the many good discussions with the club, convinced me that this move is absolutely the right decision."



⚪ #WeAreLeipzig pic.twitter.com/IyszkKaVh0 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 9, 2022

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our thoughts on the 4-2-2-2 and whether it looks like a plausible way for Bayern Munich to move forward in a post-Lewandowski era.

How Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala work together to make an amazing front four system.

What the current midfield setup offers to the team in terms of passing.

Why Eintracht seemed practically bewildered by Bayern’s system in the first half, and the changes in the second.

How Serge Gnabry has seen an incredible resurgence in form with the help of Sadio Mané.

Why Jamal Musiala has changed the entire shape of Bayern’s offense.

Dayot Upamecano’s resurgence and his excellent performances as of late.

Concerns over pressing and defensive lapses in the side.

Potential tests in the future, including games in the Champions League group stage.

A final note on the strange fatigue gripping the squad at the 60th minute of every game.

As you have probably heard by now, Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic has moved on to Juventus:

❗️News #Kostic: He WON’T fly with the team to the Supercup in Helsinki today. Kostic will join Juventus Turin instead. Personal agreement since June. Now total agreement between the clubs. €17-18m in total. Massive loss for Eintracht. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2022

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the report:

Filip Kostić to Juventus, here we go! Full agreement in place, fee around €16m add-ons included - Kostić will fly to Turin soon in order to undergo medical tests. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Kostić wanted Juve as priority and now the deal is set to be completed on long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/cLGHgmwRpJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Germany international could be headed to West Ham United:

Will Thilo Kehrer move to the island? As reported by Sky, the DFB star is said to be in talks with West Ham United. There, the 25-year-old is probably planned as a central defender. However, there is still no verbal agreement with the 20-time German international. Also because of the injury of 35 million new signing Nayef Aguerd and the likely departure of Issa Diop to Fulham, the Hammers will probably feel compelled to step up their defense. So far, Paris is said to have called 20 million euros as a fee for Kehrer, which is said to be too much for the Hammers in view of his contract expiring in 2023. Since moving from Schalke to PSG in 2018 for €37m, Kehrer has made 128 appearances for PSG, scoring four goals.

Here are the major talking points discussed in this episode:

Bayern’s dominant performance against Frankfurt

How Chuck steals the spotlight all the time, leaving the rest of us poor folks hanging

The 4-triple-2 and what it brings to the table

Nagelsmann’s plans for the rest of the season

Tom’s insufferable EPL talk and Schnitzel trying hard to bring him back on track

Sané transfer rumors

Throwing shade at INNN and Teddy (once again)

A look at the other fixtures in the BuLi and early predictions for the rest of the season

(Editor’s Note: Chuck is going to burst into the offices of #EnglishTomAdams and Schnitzel and pull a “Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One”)