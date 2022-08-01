 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich's Hasan Salihamidžić and Julian Nagelsmann shake off criticism from Robert Lewandowski

There was no mud-slinging to be seen from Bayern Munich in this row.

CSmith1919
FC Barcelona v New York Red Bulls Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images

For anyone hoping that Robert Lewandowski's incendiary comments from last weekend would result in a back-and-forth between the Pole and Bayern Munich, you are going be disappointed.

Speaking to ESPN, Lewandowski seemingly threw some darts at his old club, but manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan "Brazzo" Salihamidžić did not want to fully engage in an argument from a distance.

“I don’t know. I’ll see him on Tuesday and I’ll ask him. I wasn’t present at the negotiations and I don’t know what happened. It was also an interview in English, which often sounds different than in the mother tongue. I assume the Lewy statement wasn’t that bad," Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

For Salihamidžić, the sporting director would be disappointed if Lewandowski's intentions were to disparage the club and its dealings with him.

”I can’t understand that at all. All I know is that my dad taught me not to shut the door with my butt. He’ll come (this) week, then we’ll talk about it," Salihamidžić said.

