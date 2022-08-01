Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer is willing to stay at RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich have made it clear they wanted to sign another midfielder this offseason. They also made it clear that this target is none other than RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. The Austrian midfielder played under Nagelsmann before and the deal seemed like an inevitability at certain points this summer. However, recent reports indicate Laimer is willing to stay at Leipzig this summer.

Konrad Laimer has signaled to Leipzig that he would be willing to stay and run down his contract. If Bayern do not match the €30m asking price soon, RBL will keep Laimer. As of now, there are no indications that Bayern are preparing a new improved bid [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/BwBzXMb5Zl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 31, 2022

Laimer was supposedly interested in joining his former coach in Munich but reports from kicker now claim that Laimer has signaled to Leipzig that he is willing to stay and run down his contract. With the summer transfer window coming to a close, Bayern need to match the 30 million euros asking price soon. However, it doesn’t sound like Bayern have any plans to match that price so the Austrian will likely stay put in Leipzig.

With Ryan Gravenberch showing potential and Marcel Sabitzer putting together some convincing performances in pre-season, Bayern Munich might not need the extra midfielder in the end. Would he really be worth the money at this point?