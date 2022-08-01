Bayern Munich II win 3-2 at home against local rivals Türkgücü München

After a disappointing 2-0 loss against newly-promoted SpVgg Ansbach, Bayern Munich II looked determined to prove themselves, that, as they hosted newly-relegated Türkgücü München in a derby and emerged victors, with a 3-2 win.

The game wasn’t a smooth journey, it was a hard-fought battle for die Amateure, captained by Gabriel Vidović.

Several huge changes for Bayern II, from the kick-off, remained unutilized, as Jordi Woudstra from Türkgücü gave the visitors their lead at the 25th minute. New signing Lovro Zvonarek, in the start of the second half, equalized, scoring his first ever Bayern goal.

In the second half, Woudstra gave the visitors the lead again before Lucas Copado in the 64th minute and Grant-Leon Ranos in the 77th minute won the game for the Bavarians.

Several changes were made to the starting XI, as Jakob Mayer, David Herold and Lucas Copado returned from the Audi US Summer Tour and replaced Manuel Kainz, Leon Fust and Hyunju Lee.

For injured players Liam Morrison, Timo Kern and Emilian Metu, Bayern Munich II was able use Antonio Tikvic, Jonas Kehl, and captain Gabriel Vidović.

BFW Analysis — My Favourite Performers

I can’t cite the entire team, so I’ll try narrow it down to two players and two honourable mentions.

Lovro Zvonarek: The former Slaven Belupo captain proved what exactly he is, a big-game performer who is capable of leading the attack and doing it in style. Some fantastic football from him made my evening. Jakob Mayer: Bayern was at constant threat from the local rivals and Mayer did his absolute best, pulling off some fantastic saves and saving the team time and again. Honourable mention: Lucas Copado and Gabriel Vidović: Returning in style was the theme of the evening (/afternoon) for a lot of players and these two really put themselves out there and had a great outing. Jersey Swap: Jordi Woudstra: A constant threat for the Bayern defense and an absolute ball hog of a player, who registered a brace, need I say more?

Also, if any of you are planning to watch the Bayern II home games on YouTube, fair warning, the stream quality isn’t too great and the commentary is in German.

Coach Martin Demichelis was extremely pleased with the win, though he lamented the missed chances from earlier on.

“It was important to win our first home game today. In the early stages we had some great chances that we unfortunately couldn’t take. Then Türkgücü punished us coldly with the first goal we conceded. We didn’t give up after the equalizer and corrected a few things during the half-time break, which the boys did brilliantly. I’m really happy that we were able to turn the game around and get the three points,” the Bayern II manager said.

Bayern II will be facing newly-promoted DJK Vilzing on August 3, away at Vilzing. Vilzing currently sit second in the table, right above Bayern II (6 points) with 9 points and a winning streak. Can die Amateure break this streak? This is a question that will be answered on Wednesday.