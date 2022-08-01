Bavarian Podcast Works S5E5: Reacting to Bayern Munich’s victory in the DFL-Supercup; analyzing Nagelsmann’s formation and tactics; BFW banter galore; and more!

What a game! In their first competitive game of the season, Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 5-3 to win the DFL Super Cup and claim their first piece of silverware.

The first half was one of the best halves of football Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern has played so far, with hard pressing, free-flowing attacks, and a sturdy defense all coming together to give Bayern a 3-0 lead at halftime. The second half, however, saw Bayern go off the rails a bit and almost succumb to a late Leipzig comeback. It was too little too late, though, and Bayern emerged deserved winners regardless. Goals from Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané saw Bayern successfully defend their Super Cup title.

There were a lot of talking points from the game, namely Nagelsmann trying a new system in light of Robert Lewandowski’s departure and the lack of a classic striker, the new signings making their competitive debuts for the club, and a potential roadmap for what to expect going forward. There were a lot of positives, but also a lot to improve on, so hopefully the team can use this win as a valuable lesson.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Schnitzel and Teddy discuss:

How good (and how bad) Bayern Munich were in their Super Cup win

What a phenomenon Jamal Musiala is

Other players who impressed during the game

What formation Julian Nagelsmann used and what he might use throughout the season

Why a back four is the way to go

How good the Germany women’s national team has been at the Euros, and how the final might play out (the pod was recorded before the finals, guys!)

