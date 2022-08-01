Serge Gnabry on the DFL-Supercup win, Bayern Munich goals, and his new position

Bayern Munich’s first competitive fixture of 2022/23 is in the books — a 5-3 almost thrashing of RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. Forward Serge Gnabry joined in on the goalapalooza with an emphatic smash-and-grab in the 67th minute, and also laid one on a platter for strike partner Sadio Mané in the 31st. Here’s what Gnabry, newly minted with a contract extension through 2026, had to say about the action.

“In the end, we’re happy about the title,” Gnabry beamed in post-match reactions captured by Tz. “In the first half, we were outstanding. In the second half, Leipzig came close again, we cannot let that happen.”

Indeed — the Bavarians were up 4-1 and a narrow offside decision away from running away with it. Instead, Gnabry watched from the bench after his 78th minute substitution as his team escaped a late scare. By Bayern standards, it’s an unacceptable lapse — especially if they are to fulfill their lofty ambitions.

“We have set ourselves a lot of goals,” Gnabry said of the season ahead. “We want to win the Bundesliga and the Cup and also go far in the Champions League. The title was a good start.”

After an offseason rife with speculation about Gnabry’s Bayern future (Arsenal FC? Chelsea FC? Liverpool? Real Madrid?), this Cup trophy should be a welcome way to return to action for his team. It’s a new role for him this year, too — one which may be particularly welcome after a fair amount of right wing-back duty last year and rumors of discontent with his role.

Gnabry has always preferred being in front of goal instead of shunted wide, and now he’s poised to do just that. “Having the space in the middle in front of the goal suits me,” he said. “Over time that will become much more rehearsed, it’s fun.”

If his marvelous efforts against Leipzig are anything to judge by, it’s the beginnings of a fruitful season for the Germany international. Serge is cooking — and at FC Bayern, that’s always good news.