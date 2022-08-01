Daily Schmankerl: Germany losing Die Mannschaft moniker; Chelsea and RB Leipzig eyeing Timo Werner-Joško Gvardiol swap?; Thomas Müller’s favorite EPL side; Roy Keane talks Sadio Mané/Darwin Nunez; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s German contingent will likely be known by a different nickname this winter at the World Cup. That’s right, Die Mannschaft is dead — or at least is dying:

The German Football Association (DFB) will no longer actively promote its men’s national team with the marketing name “Die Mannschaft” in the future. This was unanimously agreed upon at a supervisory board and shareholders’ meeting in Frankfurt. The decision was based on an analysis of the brand used since 2015, which shows a recent increase in interest in the team and greater satisfaction with its appearances, as well as rising popularity for ‘Die Mannschaft’. However, the attitude towards the continued use of the name in particular wasn’t uniform.

Alexander Wehrle, chairman of the DFB’s supervisory board, provided some insight on the decision.

“We have analyzed the brand name ‘Die Mannschaft’ extensively and discussed it intensively. Opinions differ not only among fans, but also within the DFB. This is a clear sign of the polarization of a name that everyone is supposed to rally behind,” said Wehrle. “Hansi Flick’s team is for everyone, and everyone can call it whatever he or she wants. After all, it’s not so much what the team is called that matters, but what’s in it. And that’s where we agree: We have an inspiring national team with a lot of potential and fascinating characters.”

So, what do you say...are pro “Schaft” or anti “Schaft”?

Poll Did you like the "Die Mannschaft" nickname?

No.

67% Yes. (102 votes)

9% No. (14 votes)

23% I could take it or leave it. (35 votes)

There are some rumblings that Chelsea FC and RB Leipzig could be discussing a swap deal involving Joško Gvardiol and Timo Werner:

Chelsea made a new attempt to sign Josko Gvardiol in a swap deal with Werner on loan, but RB Leipzig have still no intention to sell him. More possibilities will be discussed. #CFC



Fofana, top target but Leicester want to keep him.



Pavard, backup option as reported days ago. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022

Gvardiol is one of the more intriguing defenders in the Bundesliga and Werner needs a new home. It would make sense on some levels, but Die Roten Bullen seems to be a bit heavy in the attack these days.

Thomas Müller, as always, delivers.

Check out his response to the question about which Premier League team he would support:

If Thomas Muller had to support a team in the Premier League... pic.twitter.com/B9Kis4fpEb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 29, 2022

WhoScored.com updated its “Best New Signings” table for the transfer window. Have a look:

Christian Eriksen is a better rated new signing than the likes of Sadio Mane and Aurelien Tchouameni this season



Click the image below as we reveal where he will fit in at Manchester United this summer — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 30, 2022

Hey, hey! I’m back and ready to chat all things Bayern Munich!

Apparently, I missed A LOT last week, but big thanks to Samrin for filling in. That said, I am ready to get yapping. Let’s take a quick look at the explosive talking points for this week’s show:

Recapping all of the craziness that happened on the one freaking week I was on vacation and unavailable.

Assessing what moves could happen.

Winners and losers from the U.S. tour.

Potential red flags for this season.

Reasons to be optimistic for this season.

Bayern Munich-loanee Malik Tillman seems to be asserting himself well with Rangers FC.

“They signed Ben Davies for £4 million, Souttar has played the last couple of friendlies but Davies will play, if they’re paying £4mil. I like the boy Matondo, Rangers have been crying out for someone on that right hand side for about three years now. I’ve actually heard stories that the boy Tillman is really good. I heard he’s very, very good,” said former Ranger Andy Halliday. “The important thing for Rangers is they signed the positions they needed. I still would like to see another striker. There’s been rumors about Roofe (going on loan) and Morelos is only just back training.”

With David Raum now at RB Leipzig, Angeliño could be headed to Hoffenheim:

News #Angelino: We‘ve been told from all parties so far that his move to Hoffenheim his not a done deal. It’s an idea, yes. But talks are in early stages. Hoffenheim wants a loan deal. Angeliño is very surprised about the transfer from Raum. Future decision soon. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2022

Raum should help take Die Roten Bullen to the next level:

RB Leipzig David #Raum



Der 24-Jährige wechselt von der TSG 1899 Hoffenheim zu den Roten Bullen und erhält einen Fünfjahresvertrag bis 2027.



Alle Informationen zum Transfer ⤵️ — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) July 31, 2022

Roy Keane talked about the transition from Sadio Mané to Darwin Núñez going on at Liverpool at the moment.

“I think when any player comes to the club, no matter the position, they want to settle. For the striker it’s about getting that first goal under your belt. He’s up and running. Who’s that, Mané? That’s the name of the game, people move on, you’ve got strikers coming in, young striker, hungry, you seen it there,” Keane told ITV. “That’s the name of the game. The club’s recruitment, great start for the striker, gives them options, when you see these teams, the hunger and desire from both teams is fantastic. It’s been a good day for Liverpool. A new striker, good habits to get into winning, other teams might be sitting watching this thinking are these teams going to ease off? Not with Pep [Guardiola] and [Jurgen] Klopp in charge, the hunger and desire from both teams. Klopp got a big smile, looks refreshed, got a new contract — good luck stopping these teams.”

Bayern Munich started off its season in a rollicking way for a thrilling 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There is a lot to talk about in this match, but Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to start Jamal Musiala and the youngster’s subsequent standout performance will go down as nothing short of brilliant.

This is what we have on tap for this episode: