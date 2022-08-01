Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller discusses Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer and the problems with the defense

In an interview with Sport Bild, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller discussed center-back Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer and the problems with the defense.

On whether ex-Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt can become as important for Bayern as Virgil van Dijk is for Liverpool, Müller admits it is certainly a dream for the future but more has to be seen before such statements can be made. He believes that De Ligt’s move this transfer window is an example set by Bayern and a message sent, to players within the team as well as to other clubs.

Müller certainly believes in the quality of defenders at Bayern. However, he clarifies that it’s about more than just having top players. It’s also about getting things done as a team to enable the defense to shine.

It is often believed that Bayern backline is rather weak at defending, and Müller delivered his own take on this.

“If you cultivate a style of play that lets you score roughly 100 goals, then you don’t stand with the defense behind the penalty area and you can always defend from the front,” the Raumdeuter said.

“But you often have 40 meters of playing field behind you and are perhaps more susceptible to counterattacks. You automatically get into uncomfortable situations more often than if you cultivate an Italian style and first form up at the back.”

