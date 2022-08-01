Matthijs de Ligt cites fit, confidence from club as primary reasons for joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s acquisition of former Juventus and Ajax center-back Matthijs de Ligt emerged out of nowhere and quickly sprung from “longshot rumor” to “inevitable” in what became one of the craziest transfers in the club’s recent history.

In an interview with ESPN FC (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), De Ligt talked through why the move to Bavaria was so appealing to him.

“First of all the club. The board showed me they really wanted me, that says a lot because it’s important for me. The club suits me: attacking football, hard training, high intensity. That’s what I’m looking for,” De Ligt said.

In addition, the Dutchman explained that Julian Nagelsmann’s penchant for developing young players was a key factor in his decision.

“I knew the coach before because he’s a famous coach in the football world. I know how he plays and that he’s really good in training young players. That’s good, but the most important thing was the confidence that the club had in me,” De Ligt remarked.