The end of an era? Former pro and pundit picks Borussia Dortmund for the title!

It’s been ten long years for Borussia Dortmund fans. Having last hoisted the Meisterschale in 2011/2012, with a decade of Bayern Munich dominance since then, some are perhaps feeling like another title for the Bavarians is a foregone conclusion at this point. Not so fast, says DAZN pundit and former professional Sebastian Kneißl! In a recent interview with TZ, Kneißl — Chelsea’s first German player — says he’s not quite ready to hand Bayern the title already.

Why, you might ask? According to Kneißl, it’s Borussia Dortmund’s time to strike after an aggressive transfer campaign. The former pro had nothing but high praise for BVB’s summer transfer window, and believes their activity has put Dortmund on “equal footing” with Bayern, or — at worst — within striking distance.

He might not be alone in this thinking! This summer has seen Bayern Munich lose their best player in Robert Lewandowski, and of course Niklas Süle traded in his red shirt for a black-and-yellow one, moving to BVB on a free transfer earlier this year.

Meanwhile, summer business in the Ruhr has seen Dortmund lose perhaps their best player as well in Erling Haaland, but Schwarzgelben fans may feel that the additions of Sébastien Haller*, Karim Adeyemi, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Salih Özcan will be enough to offset the loss of their Norwegian phenom.

If nothing else, it seems that many Dortmund fans are approaching the season with a bit of cautious optimism. Hope springs eternal! Perhaps the time is now for BVB.

*During a recent medical examination, Sébastien Haller was discovered to have a testicular tumor and thus will be out indefinitely as he awaits further testing and/or treatment. I think I speak for everyone here at BFW in wishing Haller a speedy and complication-free recovery that sees him back on the pitch as soon as possible. Gute besserung, Sébastien!