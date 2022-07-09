 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski prefers FC Barcelona, Chelsea over PSG; Barca readies new proposal

Could Robert Lewandowski move to England?

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It seems that things are getting restless surrounding the transfer saga with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and the striker by be broadening his horizons to think about future that does not include FC Barcelona.

That’s right...we might have a bidding war on our hands if Lewandowski decides he might want to test the waters in England or France:

Thus far, Lewandowski (and probably his family, too) has had his heart set on a future in Catalonia. Financial issues, plus multiple new signings by FC Barcelona, might have tightened the purse strings at Camp Nou.

For Lewandowski, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain both represent different environments. Chelsea offers the big stage of the Premier League, a talented cast of players, and a bright coach.

PSG, though, has some issues. Despite a star-studded roster filled with some of the bets individual players in the game, coaching turnover, chemistry issues, and a power imbalance favoring Kylian Mbappe have all made the club a bit of a dumpster fire.

So...England over France? Okay, but can Lewy “do it on a cold, rainy in Stoke?”

Anyway, per Sport1, FC Barcelona is also expected to make another offer to Bayern Munich for Lewandowski:

According to SPORT1 information, FC Barcelona wants to improve financially again in the campaign for FC Bayern’s top scorer.

The third and so far last offer consisted of a fixed amount of 40 million euros plus possible bonuses. Not enough for the people of Munich, who were then at least willing to have an informal exchange for the first time.

