Report: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski prefers FC Barcelona, Chelsea over PSG; Barca readies new proposal

It seems that things are getting restless surrounding the transfer saga with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and the striker by be broadening his horizons to think about future that does not include FC Barcelona.

That’s right...we might have a bidding war on our hands if Lewandowski decides he might want to test the waters in England or France:

TRUE✅ Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside https://t.co/HPK9HapS7u — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 9, 2022

Thus far, Lewandowski (and probably his family, too) has had his heart set on a future in Catalonia. Financial issues, plus multiple new signings by FC Barcelona, might have tightened the purse strings at Camp Nou.

For Lewandowski, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain both represent different environments. Chelsea offers the big stage of the Premier League, a talented cast of players, and a bright coach.

PSG, though, has some issues. Despite a star-studded roster filled with some of the bets individual players in the game, coaching turnover, chemistry issues, and a power imbalance favoring Kylian Mbappe have all made the club a bit of a dumpster fire.

So...England over France? Okay, but can Lewy “do it on a cold, rainy in Stoke?”

Anyway, per Sport1, FC Barcelona is also expected to make another offer to Bayern Munich for Lewandowski: