Report: Bayern Munich are planning to sell ‘big name’ players

To spend money, you have to make money first.

By Barish099
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Departures are in order in Bayern Munich. As per the reports from Sky Sport journalists Marc Behrenbeck and Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are planning more player sales in this summer to raise transfer funds. Bayern have already made €24m from selling Omar Richards, Marc Roca and some academy players and they will be looking to gather some more money.

After already spending €51m in fixed transfer fees for Sadio Mane and Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The Juventus defender will reportedly cost around €70-80m, a very hefty fee for the German Champions. So, to raise some money, Bayern are willing to sell one or more ‘big name’ players. The players in the reported sale list are:

Robert Lewandowski: "Robert has a contract until 2023 and he will fulfil it, BASTA"?

Serge Gnabry: The German is yet to agree to a new contract, so selling him now would not seem unrealistic.

Benjamin Pavard: Pavard has been coy on his future for some time now. Atletico Madrid and Juventus have shown interest in the Frenchman.

Marcel Sabitzer: So far, the Austrian has struggled to establish himself in the club. And with Bayern seemingly plotting a move for Konrad Laimer, Sabitzer could end up leaving. His agent seems to disagree though.

Joshua Zirkzee: After returning from an impressive loan spell in R.S.C. Anderlecht, Zirkzee could leave to get more first-team minutes. Newcastle and Ajax are interested.

Kicker journalist Georg Holzner also seems to agree with this.

Translation: The fact that FC Bayern is currently arranging the second top transfer without reaching financial limits is also due to the fact that (well-known) departures are planned for this summer, which should bring a lot of money.

Bayern Munich could look very different at the end of this transfer window. Things are happening.

