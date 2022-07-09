Three observations and match highlights from Germany’s resounding 4-0 win over Denmark

In case you missed Germany’s 4-0 demolition of Denmark in Euro 2022 action yesterday, with Bayern Munich stars headlining the action, we’re here to catch you up with a mix of match observations and highlights!

Gegenpress par excellence

Simply put, Denmark had no space to breathe. The energy of the German press was too much to cope with; playing out the back resulted in giveaways in dangerous areas, and hoofed long balls were typically cut out with ease.

Take Germany’s first goal, which begins with the pressure by the no. 9, Bayern Munich’s Lea Schüller:

What a strike!! Lina Magull puts Germany ahead over Denmark pic.twitter.com/iBuVYdaWTf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2022

This clip provides an extended look that didn’t make the highlights. Schüller prevents Denmark’s Signe Bruun from laying this back to the keeper or a defender, corralling her into the teeth of the press. Bayern teammate Lina Magull closes down, then pounces on a loose pass and fires a laser into the goal with conviction.

Bayern were simply more alive to every ball:

This sequence from Germany pic.twitter.com/ARutbEJurd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2022

Svenja Huth, the VfL Wolfsburg winger, gave Denmark fits down her right flank all match long. Here it’s a speculative cross that doesn’t find a white shirt — but no matter, because opposite winger Klara Bühl hustles to win the second ball in front of a Danish midfielder who is in better position. Instant read and react and it results in the second strike off the crossbar within the opening fifteen minutes!

Set piece showcase

Germany finally doubled their advantage in the 57th minute off a Lina Magull corner — tucked away deftly by a rising Lea Schüller, making it another goal connection for the Bayern teammates. And the third followed as well: a deep free kick aimed at the center of the box and laid on to an isolated player making an outside run.

Lena Lattwein makes it THREE for Germany!! pic.twitter.com/ai3DFgpArD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2022

The best teams are also a consistent threat on set pieces, which are another opportunity to make something from nothing when all else fails. Despite having the better of their opponent in the run of play, it was still two set piece conversions that earned Germany the decisive upper hand.

Lethal substitutions

Wolfsburg’s Lena Lattwein scored that third goal as a substitute but she wasn’t the only one to make her mark off the bench. The fourth highlighted just how deep this Germany roster is:

What a goal by Germany! Total domination over Denmark pic.twitter.com/09A3k3RHyD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2022

This goal was stitched together by three substitutes, starting with creative left winger Jule Brand, who laid it off to Bayern midfielder Sydney Lohmann, who delivered the cross for a first Euros goal for accomplished veteran Alexandra Popp (three World Cups, one Olympic gold, 116 caps). While the men’s team search for a natural no. 9, the DFB Frauen have not one but two center-forwards with lethal fox-in-the-box instincts.

Moments before, Bayern had been denied another goal by VAR — again the work of substitutes. This time it was Jule Brand’s would-be assist. The 19-year-old Brand was ruled narrowly offside after being put through by Bayern’s Lina Magull, and would have otherwise given Svenja Huth a feather in the cap of an already terrific game.

Full Highlights

Well, there you have it. A thoroughly high-class display from the Germans, setting up what should be a titanic clash against Spain on Tuesday, July 12. We’ll leave you with this:

Stay tuned!