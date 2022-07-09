RedemptionSZN: Joshua Zirkzee to be given another chance by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann?

Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee has had a rollercoaster of a ride as of late. Zirkzee announced himself in the 2019/20 season when he scored in the 92nd minute to give Bayern the lead in the 3-1 win against Freiburg; he repeated the trick against Wolfsburg the next game. He also scored in the 6-0 win against Hoffenheim and helped Bayern move an inch closer to the league title by scoring in the 2-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

People started to think that the Dutchman could be Robert Lewandowski’s understudy, but things went downhill from there.

A disastrous loan spell with Parma in Serie A was followed by a moment that Bayern fans won’t forget in a hurry. In the preseason game against Ajax in 2021/22, Zirkzee rounded the goalkeeper and had the goal on front of him begging for the ball to be put in (phrasing). Zirkzee, who should’ve buried his chance, instead slowed to a walk and let the ball roll to give Ajax defender Perr Schuurs enough time to clear it off the line. That, coupled with some issues about Zirkzee’s playing style, meant that he wasn’t doing himself any good. So, he decided to take his talents to Belgium by signing for RSC Anderlecht on loan to save his career. Zirkzee thrived under the tutelage of now-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, scoring in double digits and assisting as many goals.

Zirkzee has now returned from Belgium and he wants to impress Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. Fitness problems were evident in the 21-year-old’s performance in the Monday training session, and if he wants to show his clout to Nagelsmann, he’ll have to push himself to emulate his Anderlecht form at Bayern.