“It’s awesome!”: FC Köln coach Steffen Baumgart raves about Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

When Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mané from Liverpool, the difficulty of dethroning Bayern and stop them from winning another Bundesliga title has increased tenfold. While most aren’t keen on defending against an attack that includes Mané, one person is certainly excited to see him try his hand at German football. Who is he? FC Köln coach Steffen Baumgart.

A report by Sport1 reveals that Baumgart used to watch Mané at Liverpool and the prospect of having the Senegalese attacker play against his team at the RheinEnergieSTADION has the 50-year-old gaffer buzzing. “It’s awesome, absolutely outstanding,” Baumgart said. “I’m already looking forward to the game against Bayern like crazy. I used to go to Liverpool to see him live and now he’s coming to my stadium. I can’t ask for more.” Baumgart also spoke highly of Bayern’s transfer strategy: “It’s great that they have this courage in Munich.”

Baumgart also touched on the subject of Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski’s potential departure for FC Barcelona. Baumgart laments Lewandowski moving to Spain because it wouldn’t do the Bundesliga any favors. “I think it would be a shame if Lewandowski left because he is perhaps the best striker in the world and he is good for the Bundesliga,” Baumgart said.