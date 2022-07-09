Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka acknowledges that players see transfer rumors, but don’t dwell on them

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is willing to let fans in on a secret: Yes, players are aware of transfer rumors.

They see them, they read them, but Goretzka said that they do not necessarily sit around and gossip about the rumors.

“I can’t say ‘we don’t read that.’ Some players have the typical (news) apps on their phones. But there are way too many names being rumored to be able to discuss every single name with your mates,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One recent rumor that Bayern Munich’s players have seen if the account of what is going on with Serge Gnabry.

“I don’t want to say anything about Serge’s possible departure because I assume he will stay with us,” said Goretzka.

Surely, this offseason has given Goretzka and his mates plenty to read, but rest assured, they are not meeting at the local coffee shop to talk Christian Falk or Kerry Hau’s latest article.