Lineups are out! Germany vs Denmark: Euro 2022 game thread, how to watch

Lineups are out!

Bayern Munich’s Giulia Gwinn, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, and Lea Schüller all start for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s 4-3-3! It looks like Denmark will roll out in a 3-4-3 to counter.

Germany vs Denmark: Group B kicks off

The 2022 European Championships are kicking off for Germany today. The perennial European champions are eager to reclaim their throne, but the first test in Group B will come against Denmark — who knocked Germany out in the quarterfinals of the last tournament to interrupt a long streak.

That was in 2017, though, and much has changed.

Elsewhere in the group, Spain thrashed Finland 4-1 to put the spotlight on Germany in this heavyweight matchup in what may just be this year’s Group of Death.

Match Info

Location: England

Time: 3pm EST, 8pm local time

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2 (USA), BBC (UK); find your options at livesoccertv

