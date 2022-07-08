Bayern Munich to finally seal signing of young FC Barcelona left-back Adam Aznou?

Per reports from Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg (and captured by @iMiaSanMia), the free transfer of Adam Aznou to Bayern Munich is nearly complete. Aznou is a talented left-back currently plying his trade in Barcelona’s youth academy and is very highly rated, having already played for the Spanish U-16 team and reportedly rejecting the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund. Any player that has rejected Dortmund to move to Bayern gains immediate brownie points. Also important to note is that Aznou’s contract with Barcelona has run out and that he can now be signed for no transfer fee whatsoever.

It would represent Bayern’s second signing of a left back for the youth academy this summer, after Matteo Vinlöf was already acquired from Swedish club Hammarby IF Fotbollförening. It remains to be seen how both players would be able to co-exist within the youth teams while still developing at a strong rate. Nevertheless, this would be a strong transfer and the hope is that it will be done soon.