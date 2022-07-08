Manchester United making late run at Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt?

If things fall though with Bayern Munich, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt might have more than just Chelsea FC to consider as a back-up plan.

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United could be in the mix, but is still no better than second in the race behind Bayern Munich:

TRUE✅ Also @ManUtd is interested in Matthijs de Ligt (22) and contacted his management. The agents let United know that at the moment they just talk with Bayern. De Ligt wants to see if Munich find an agreement with @juventusfc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2022

What makes this especially interesting is that Manchester United was the dopey skeptical club that once spurned a chance to ink De Ligt because they thought his dad was too heavy — and they were worried that young Matthijs could potentially carry too much weight.

(Editor’s Note: What an absurd premise!)

With the Dutchman having proved to the world that he can stay fit and in shape during his tenure at Juventus, those idiotic doubts that once existed have likely been washed away.

Whatever the case with Manchester United, Bayern Munich is still the front runner to sign De Ligt if it can work out a transfer fee with Juventus.