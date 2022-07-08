Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 1 — Bayern Munich and Matthijs de Ligt looks real; BPW up for an award?; Can Bayern wait a year on Konrad Laimer?; Youth gone wild; and MORE!

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend, looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

What does this mean for the club? Where does he fit? Who will be affected if De Ligt walks through the gates on Säbener Straße? We’ll talk through all of that and MORE! Here is what we have on tap:

A quick aside about the award nomination for BFW’s podcast network.

A deep dive into the possible move for De Ligt.

Why waiting for Konrad Laimer might not be a bad thing, but would limit Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to tinker.

What will Bayern Munich do with some of its prized youngsters this season?

What if Robert Lewandowski stays with the club for this season?

Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.