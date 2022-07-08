Bavarian Fashion Works: Gold is back in style at Bayern Munich!

Bayern Munich have officially released their away kit for the 2022/23 season today. This is the second kit they have announced for next season, and it looks stunning. The away kit will once again feature the signature Münchner Kindl. Is gold the new red for Bayern Munich these days?

From Munich to the world ❤️



Our away kit will once again feature the Münchner Kindl: https://t.co/GxOfHdvXYI#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 7, 2022

Many have already drawn resemblances to Real Madrid’s white and gold kits as well as Nottingham Forest’s kits from some years ago. It is by no means a new design, but damn it looks good. Very clean design and the gold accent is perfect.

The gold suits the season as well, with Bayern coming off 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles, it just makes sense. Bayern tried out the gold accent last season as well, but the design was underwhelming. After giving gold another go, it looks like the designers at Adidas have finally got it right.

