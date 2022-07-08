Dayot Upamecano’s uncertain position at Bayern Munich if Matthijs de Ligt move transpires

With the potential arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Bayern Munich is looking at a wider range of options at the centre-back position. A World Cup year warrants an extremely hectic season and to use this transfer window as a chance to bolster the squad is the right move.

But this also puts at question the futures of Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard, who have been looking to cement their roles as the preferred centre-backs at Bayern. According to kicker, Julian Nagelsmann has expressed his desire to maintain Pavard as a chief player in the backline. This has a lot to do with Pavard’s ability to play both the right-back and centre-back positions. Versatility is, obviously a desired feature in any player!

The same confidence hasn’t been established in Upamecano, who has recently changed agents. However, it is obvious that Bayern wouldn’t be looking to sell him after just a year of buying.

BFW Analysis

Props to kicker for getting it right that Bayern won’t be looking to sell Upamecano. They think so since it’s only been a year since we got him, but anyone remember what happened to a certain Omar Richards who joined the same year? I understand they’re not on the same strata in the pecking order at Bayern but come on!)