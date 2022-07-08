Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich making improvements at the training grounds

There’s something new on the grounds at Sabener Straße, something big, something square. Unfortunately, it’s not Matthijs de Ligt, yet. No, it’s something else. It’s…

A video wall. Who was the person behind it? Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann is known for being an innovative coach and uses interesting methods to coach the team, such as using his iPad during matches to analyze the performance and make the necessary tactical changes. He even coached a couple of games from home, though someone needed to relay it to the team, and that person was assistant coach Dino Toppmöller.

This is Nagelsmann’s latest brainchild, a massive screen at the training grounds to improve training sessions. According to Sky Deutschland, the reason for Nagelsmann putting up this giant screen is to show the players how it’s done if they’re doing things incorrectly. “The new video screen gives Nagelsmann the opportunity to intervene directly in training in order to show game forms or correct misconduct”, said reporter Torben Hoffman. Interestingly, Nagelsmann already did this during his time managing Hoffenheim.

We all know that Nagelsmann will use the big screen to boot up his Football Manager 22 save and show that Robert Lewandowski’s contract has a non-negotiable automatic renewal clause that triggers every year, keeping him at the club until he retires just to show FC Barcelona (or better yet, “Leverpull FC“) what’s what.

Bayern now also have a “secret training ground”, made possible by opaque fences around another training area. So, if Nagelsmann doesn’t want anyone or anything finding out about his tactics, this is the place to go.