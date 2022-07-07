Will he stay or will he go? A confusing day for Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner

What a day for Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner.

Earlier, Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) reported that Wanner was going to seek an exit from the club in hopes of getting a loan where he would be able to play more:

Paul Wanner wants to get more game time this season and develop as a regular starter at another club in order to recommend himself to FC Bayern. A loan move for at least one season is currently being discussed. Wanner was very close to joining Wolfsburg at the end of 2021. He had visited their training facilities & had an agreement in principle to join them. In the end, Wanner ended up extending his Bayern contract. A loan to Wolfsburg this summer could be an interesting option.

Frank Linkesch, a reporter for kicker, however, issued a completely different story stating that Wanner was not going anywhere:

Gerüchte um eine Ausleihe von Paul #Wanner entbehren jeder Grundlage. Er wird diese Saison beim #FCBayern bleiben und gehört neben #Musiala und #Gravenberch zu den jungen Spielern, die #Nagelsmann fördern soll. Diesen Auftrag hat der Trainer von den Bossen bekommen. #MiaSanMia — Frank Linkesch (@FrankLinkesch) July 7, 2022

Rumors of a loan from Paul #Wanner are unfounded. He will stay with #FCBayern this season and, along with #Musiala and #Gravenberch, is one of the young players that #Nagelsmann will encourage. The trainer received this order from the bosses. #MiaSanMia

This is not the first time there were rumors of Wanner being uncertain or even a bit unhappy with where he stands with the club. Whatever the case, the youngster is certainly full of talent — and will want to get some playing time soon enough.

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, and maybe even Jamal Musiala involved in the mix within the central midfield, getting playing time will not be easy. In addition, Bayern Munich is seriously courting RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer as well, which could further complicate matters.