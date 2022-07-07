Bayern Munich willing to wait for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer until 2023

Bayern Munich have been trying for some time to bring Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig to Munich, but to no avail. Bayern, however, have something else up their sleeve. According to kicker, Bayern’s tactic to get around their main stumbling block, which is Leipzig’s asking price of 30 million euros, is to play the waiting game.

Laimer’s contract at Leipzig runs until 2023, and Leipzig are running the risk of letting their other Austrian midfield stalwart (we already have the other one here) walk, in Laimer’s case on a free transfer in next summer’s transfer window. Bayern obviously sees this advantage and they are willing to wait for Laimer to see out his Leipzig contract and snap him up for the great price of 0 euros.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is doing everything he can to sign his former player, so far having one of their bids already rejected. Bayern are not alone in the race for Laimer, however, as Premier League club Manchester United are also trying to sign him, but the player prefers to stay in Germany than move to England. The latest update from Laimer’s situation is that Leipzig haven’t received offers from any interested party, but Bayern have constant pressure on Leipzig to give way and sell should the Lawnballers want to cash in. With Tyler Adams off to Leeds United, Leipzig will do what it takes to keep hold of Laimer before they run out of midfielders.