Bayern Munich’s new signing Sadio Mané to begin training this Friday

He has come! Bayern Munich’s arrival from Liverpool, Senegalese star Sadio Mané, will begin training with the rest of the team on Friday at 4 PM German time / 10 AM EST (as per Abendzeitung). Mané has already arrived in Munich earlier today. Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Kimmich, and the most of the first team players will also take part in Friday’s training session.

Many of Bayern’s players are starting to return to Sabener Straße. The first training session back in Munich a few days ago, filled mostly by youth players, had the likes Ryan Gravenberch, Dayot Upamecano, and loan returnees Joshua Zirkzee (Anderlecht) and Chris Richards (Hoffenheim) as they begin training in preparation for preseason and the 2022/23 season. Some of the club’s veterans will be the last ones to return from their vacation, such as Thomas Müller, captain Manuel Neuer, and Robert Lewandowski, who is still a Bayern player despite FC Barcelona’s strong interest in the striker.