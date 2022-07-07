Report: Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt suspends talks with Chelsea as Bayern Munich prepare a bid

This report comes from Bild, so take it with a grain of salt. However, if true, it means that Bayern Munich are serious about signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer. Per the report, the player’s agents have broken off all talks with Chelsea FC as they wait to see if Bayern and Juventus can reach an agreement.

Contrary to reports in Italy, Bild claim that Bayern Munich have yet to submit any bid for the Dutch defender. Hasan Salihamidzic flew to Turin yesterday to meet with Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini and discuss the subject of a transfer. The meeting lasted for around three hours and reportedly convinced the Juve bosses that de Ligt only wants a move to Bayern.

Finally, the report says that Juventus may be willing to settle for a fee of around 75m euros, and Bayern are still preparing an initial bid. This is contrary to reports from yesterday which claimed that Bayern had already bid €75m plus bonuses. German media had already cast doubts on the reliability of that report to begin with.

With the player already seemingly secure, Brazzo and the Bayern bosses now need to work on convincing Juventus to sell. What number will they finally agree on? We’ll have to wait and see.

