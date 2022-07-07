Domenico Tedesco states that Konrad Laimer is still an RB Leipzig player amid Bayern Munich links

It’s become clear in recent weeks that Konrad Laimer wants a move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann is keen on bringing the midfielder to Sabener Strasse this summer. His contract with Leipzig is set to expire next summer, at which point he could leave the club on a free transfer, but Bayern would prefer to have him this season. It’s even been reported that Laimer has already agreed on personal terms with Bayern, the last thing left is just for Bayern to negotiate a fee that Leipzig would be happy with accepting for Laimer.

“Konni is our player and that’s how I plan the whole thing,” is what Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco recently said about Laimer’s situation, knowing about the heavy links to Bayern Munich (Get German Football News). It’s his expectation that Laimer fulfill the last year on his contract with Die Roten Bullen and is thus planning on having him in the squad for this upcoming season. Additionally, Tedesco already has to deal with a loss in midfield in the form of United States Men’s national team captain Tyler Adams, who’s just agreed to join Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United in the Premier League. He does not want to lose another midfielder this summer.

Per information from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, negotiations have been at a bit of a stand still because Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay at Bayern this summer. There had previously been the suggestion that he’d be a potential candidate to leave Bayern this summer, but the Austrian is committed to staying and fighting for his place in the squad after his maiden season with the club was underwhelming at best. With Laimer added to the fray, Bayern would have a plethora of central midfielders having already brought in Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax this summer.

If things were to change with Sabitzer, however, the player could potentially be used in a swap deal with Leipzig for Laimer, seeing the former go back to his old club, which could bring down any associated fees Bayern would have to be for Laimer. Otherwise, he would likely cost Bayern around 20-30 million euros to sign this summer as a standalone signing.