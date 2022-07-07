Update on Bayern Munich’s contract talks with Serge Gnabry

According to reports from Sport1, Bayern Munich wishes to resume contract talks with Serge Gnabry and his agent, as soon as possible. He is expected back at Säbener Straße on Friday for pre-season training.

While it is undoubtedly the case that Gnabry’s future with the club needs clarity, the bosses are optimistic that Gnabry will remain, as he accepts the new offer.

The report states that the rationale behind the board’s optimism is that the offer they’re providing him is as lucrative as it gets.

The bosses believe that having clarity about his future will help him concentrate more on the sporting side of things, not just at Bayern, but also with Die Mannschaft, at the World Cup. They are willing to comply with Gnabry’s salary requirements of over €15 million gross per year.

It is imperative to address that Gnabry’s extension is important for the club. They see him as a part of Bayern’s present and future, both on the pitch and the dressing room. They also need to avoid the scenario of losing another top performer on a free transfer, like it happened with Niklas Süle and David Alaba.

There is no talk of giving up on getting Gnabry to extend, as the higher-ups at Säbener Straße are optimistic that the winger will opt for an extension.

All in all, Bayern certainly have an attractive offer: the opportunity to be a part of an ambitious project with stars like Sadio Mané, the quality of life in the city of Munich and the special cohesion in the team, should certainly tempt Gnabry to stay at Munich.

