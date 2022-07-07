The bickering continues — Joachim Watzke replies to the former Bayern Munich CEO’s claims over 50+1 rule

Borussia Dortmund president, Hans-Joachim Watzke, and Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß have been going at each other for some time now — and the bickering is now lasting for a couple of weeks.

After Hoeneß said that the Bundesliga should abandon the 50+1 rule, but also emphasized that Bayern shouldn’t be a part of this reform. To which, via Abendzeitung, Watzke had a couple of things to say: “There will be no change in Germany in the next few years under my responsibility as head of the DFL supervisory board. That is one hundred percent certain!”

Watzke also called out Hoeneß for exempting Bayern from this change and explained that the clubs can still be successful in international competition, regardless of the 50+1 rule. “Not only Eintracht Frankfurt’s success in the Europa League proves me right, but the Champions League as well. Real Madrid won that - a crystal-clear 50+1 club in which the president is even still elected by the members.”