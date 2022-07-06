Oliver Kahn shuts down Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream move to Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been in this position before. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is desperate to leave Manchester United this summer, but all his preferred destination clubs don’t want him. His agent Jorge Mendes has been offering him to the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but the interest has been lukewarm at best.

According to reports, the Portuguese superstar wants to go to a club that can compete for the Champions League, and Bayern fit the bill. Thanks to the work of his agent, the Bavarians have been mentioned as his preferred destination for several weeks now. Jorge Mendes is “pushing hard” for his client’s move to Germany, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the interest doesn’t seem mutual.

With Robert Lewandowski angling for a move to FC Barcelona this summer, it has been speculated that the Bavarians could pick up CR7 and give him a leading role in the team. However, that speculation remains confined to media circles — there has been no concrete evidence that Bayern would entertain a move for the 37-year-old. Still, it hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming.

Now club CEO Oliver Kahn has come out and firmly shut the door on Ronaldo potentially moving to Bayern Munich. Speaking to kicker, here’s what the former goalkeeper had to say on the subject:

Oliver Kahn on Ronaldo: "As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a move would not fit into our philosophy" [@FrankLinkesch] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 6, 2022

This lines up with earlier statements by club sporting director Hasan Salihamidizic, who said that Ronaldo was not a subject of discussion at Bayern Munich. No explanation was provided by Brazzo, but Kahn’s comment on the club’s philosophy is telling.

While we have reports that CR7 would even accept a wage cut to play in the Champions League next season, Bayern Munich do not see him as a fit for the team Julian Nagelsmann is trying to build. If you’re confused about what that means, we tackled this very topic on the latest episode of our podcast — “Should Bayern Munich sign Cristiano Ronaldo?” Spoiler alert: The answer is no, and the reason why is more complicated that you might think.

In many ways, the issues discussed above also fit for Chelsea, and any other top club currently meeting Ronaldo’s criteria. He doesn’t fit the projects at Liverpool and Manchester City, and PSG don’t seem like a suitable destination for him.

In a nutshell, top level teams have moved past the need for a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo. Right now it looks like he’s stuck at Manchester United, and he won’t be happy about that.