Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski’s camp not expecting new offer from FC Barcelona

The Robert Lewandowski transfer saga of 2022 has been an ugly one, no questions about that. From Lewandowski’s public outcries of how Bayern Munich are keeping him captive, and from Bayern’s statements saying that the Polish striker will complete his contract, it hasn’t been ideal for either party. Barcelona are interested in the legendary striker, but hasn’t quite met Bayern’s fee expectations.

Pini Zahavi called Hasan Salihamidžić and told him he would like to act as mediator between Bayern and Barça. At the moment, Bayern are expecting Lewandowski back in training on July 12 and would only seriously consider offers of more than €50m [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 5, 2022

Pini Zahavi, Robert Lewandowski’s agent, has recently told Brazzo that he would like to act as mediator between the two clubs. Bayern are expecting Lewandowski back in training next week but it’s clear that Lewandowski wants to have his time with Bayern over.

It isn’t good to have a player like this at the club, and could cause drama in the locker room with other teammates upset about Lewandowski’s attitude. The current situation has gone quiet, but Bayern could be willing to settle for around 50 million euros to let this situation finally end.

The situation around Robert Lewandowski is very quiet at the moment. Barcelona believe they can close a deal for around €50m, while the player is convinced his move will go through. This week is very important in Munich [@gerardromero] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 5, 2022

Moreover, Bild issued a report stating that Lewandowski’s camp is not expecting a new bid from FC Barcelona. In fact, Lewandowski’s people are hoping Bayern Munich will just decide to sell the player rather than wait for what they consider to be a fair bid:

According to BILD information, the Lewy side doubts whether there will be a new offer from the heavily indebted Spaniards at all. They rather hope that Bayern will give in at some point and let the Poland striker go. After that it doesn’t look like it. Even in circles close to Barca, a new offer for the goalscorer is not expected, at least at the moment. It is said that Barca still have some financial constraints to settle. At the earliest, something could happen next week, if at all. So it could be very tight that movement comes in before Lewy starts training...

With the training date coming up quickly, the next week should be vital in Lewandowski’s career in Munich. Should he stay or should he go?