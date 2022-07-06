Chelsea could up its bid on Juventus star and Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt

After Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is working on the next big move of this summer: the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Apart from Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC are also in contention for De Ligt. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio earlier claimed that De Ligt would prefer a move to the Premier League and to Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports by Sport1 have clarified that the defender is clear on what he wants. He only wants a move to Munich. Brazzo has already spoken to De Ligt, along with manager Julian Nageslmann and has received the player’s firm verbal commitment.

In addition, @iMiaSanMia captured addition information from The Independent, which indicates that De Ligt’s style of play might be a better fit in Germany than in England:

Matthijs de Ligt is understood to currently prefer a move to Germany with Bayern. Bayern have in the last week stepped up efforts to sign the 22-year-old center-back, having been given encouragement by his camp. There is a belief that German football may suit his style more at this point in his career, although they are naturally open to Chelsea’s offer. The London club have been preparing alternative options

Much persuasion wasn’t necessary, as the Dutchman has liked Bayern for years and would’ve preferred a move to Bayern over Juventus in 2019. This unfortunately failed to transpire due to Ajax’s huge demands in terms of the transfer fee. Despite his inability to secure the player, Brazzo has apparently kept him in mind.

The price tag of a 80 million euros, as daunting as it is, is hardly changeable since De Ligt’s contract only expires in 2024. Brazzo wishes to start negotiations in the next few days, knowing well that he will certainly not get De Ligt at a reasonable price. Juventus will try to sell the Dutchman to whoever is ready to pay the highest.

The price, however, could also start to go higher if Chelsea FC starts getting aggressive as @iMiaSanMia captured from Goal’s Romeo Agresti recent report:

Chelsea could raise their offer for Matthijs de Ligt in the next few hours. Meanwhile, Bayern are unwilling to match any offers made by the English club and are working on an agreement with the player instead [@romeoagresti] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 6, 2022

With De Ligt, Nagelsmann would get the communicative defensive leader that he has wanted for a while. This position has a David Alaba-sized hole in it, and while it remains to be seen if De Ligt will fit in, it is certain that he has Nagelsmann’s trust.

But one thing is for sure: the Dutchman isn’t assessing his options based on money. He simply wishes to make the move he would have made three years ago.