Report: Bayern Munich discussing Joao Felix acquisition

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Atletico Madrid striker João Félix. The Portuguese has been the center of much discussion in the Säbener Straße according to Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk.

Should Bayern decide for a move, the transfer fee for Félix would be astronomical as the Portuguese is under contract with Atleti until 2026. Atleti paid a whopping €126m to Benfica for him back in 2019, so they’d want to recoup most, if not all of that money, if they do agree to sell Félix. A potential nine figure fee is likely to price Bayern out of a chance as they’d have to smash their record €80m transfer fee, which they paid to Atleti for Lucas Hernández.

João Félix's name has been discussed by Bayern bosses. However, a potential move would go beyond the club's financial possibilities - as the Portuguese is under contract at Atlético until 2026 [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/NQGP1UgjWI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 5, 2022

As FC Barcelona are getting closer and closer to Bayern’s reported asking price for Lewandowski, João Félix seems to be in Bayern’s list of candidates to replace the Pole. Bayern have been linked to young offensive players like Hugo Ekitike and Mathys Tel recently, but Félix is, by far, the biggest name in the mix.

BFW Analysis

Putting the transfer fee aside for a moment, Félix would be the ideal replacement for Lewandowski as he exactly matches the profile Julian Nagelsmann is looking for. Félix is young, fast, quick with his feet, excellent in interplays and has brilliant finishing qualities. And at 22 years of age, Félix would have plenty of legs in him to match Nagelsmann’s high intensity counter-pressing system. Although at Simeone’s ultra-defensive set-up he doesn’t get the chance to show all of his attacking flair very often, at Bayern however, he’d bloom to his fullest.

However, Bayern are already in the midst of a blockbuster move for Matthijs De Ligt, and after already getting Sadio Mané, there’d be not much cash left in their transfer fund. Bayern could decide to use the money they’ll get from the potential Lewandowski-sell though, but it’s still highly unlikely they’ll pay €100m+ for any player in this transfer-window. But if they indeed decide to splash the cash for a striker, João Félix should be the man.