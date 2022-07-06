Bayern Munich Frauen at the 2022 Euros: Who’s playing and how to watch

The 2022 Women’s European Championships in England are beginning. Here’s how to follow along from a Bayern Munich Frauen perspective, broken down by national team.

How to watch: ESPN/ESPN2, Univision, TUDN in the US; BBC in the UK. Select games will be carried on the ESPN+ streaming service in the US.

Germany

DF Giulia Gwinn, MF Linda Dallmann, MF Lina Magull, FW Sydney Lohmann, FW Klara Bühl, FW Lea Schüller.

Honorary mention: recently-departed DF Marina Hegering, now at Vfl Wolfsburg.

Another spotlight: Some big names are missing from the Germany central midfield this tournament (Melanie Leupolz — Chelsea, Dzsenifer Marozsán — Olympique Lyonnais), and Lena Magull has been one of the players entrusted with the keys to the engine. Not a problem for the Bayern captain, who last August graced BFW’s own Phillip Quinn with an exclusive interview!

Matchdays: Denmark (July 8), Spain (July 12), Finland (July 16)

Netherlands

FW Lineth Beerensteyn

Matchdays: Sweden (July 9), Portugal (July 13), Switzerland (July 17)

Sweden

DF Hanna Glas

Matchdays: Netherlands (July 9), Switzerland (July 13), Portugal (July 17)

Iceland

GK Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir

MF Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir

Matchdays: Belgium (July 10), Italy (July 14), France (July 18)

Finland

None, but GK Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur) has 51 caps for the Bayern Frauen from 2014 to 2017, winning two Bundesliga trophies in that span.

Matchdays: Spain (July 8), Denmark (July 12), Germany (July 16)

Austria

MF Sarah Zadrazil (who also spoke with us last August!)

Honorary mention: Viktoria Schnaderbeck, most recently of Arsenal, enjoyed an illustrious eleven-year run with Bayern from 2007 to 2018 (132 caps, two league titles, one DFB-Pokal, one Bundesliga Cup).

Matchdays: England (July 6), Northern Ireland (July 11), Norway (July 15)

Knockout Schedule

The quarterfinals will be held daily from July 20 to 23, semifinals on July 26 and 27, and final on July 31.

Which players and teams are you most excited to watch in the tournament? Let us know in the comments below!