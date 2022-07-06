Bayern Munich II’s Rémy Vita signs with Fortuna Sittard

It’s official: Bayern Munich II left-back Rémy Vita is leaving to join Fortuna Sittard on a permanent transfer. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but with a market value of €1.0m (per Transfermarkt), well... he’s probably not going to be funding a new spending spree for the Bavarians.

Unfortunately for the youngster, it may be going out of the frying pan and into the fire. Vita spent last season on loan at Barnsley F.C. in the EFL Championship — but they ultimately finished dead last and ended up getting relegated to League One. Things only went slightly better for his new club, with Sittard finishing just above the relegation spots (15th) in the Eredivisie last season.

To his credit, Vita fought it out and ended up becoming a fairly regular contributor for Barnsley last season, logging some 1,600 minutes for the Tykes in 2021/22. Perhaps, Vita will be looking to unseat Sittard’s incumbent left-back George Cox, who put in approximately 2,200 minutes at the position last season.

Still, expectations will likely be high for the young full-back. While a market value of €1.0m seems quite paltry when compared to the big-name players we’re used to discussing more frequently, it’s still enough to make Vita into Fortuna Sittard’s fifth-most valuable transfer arrival of all-time and sees him immediately become the third-most valuable player in the squad at present. Hopefully he is able to step in and immediately help shore up Sittard’s defense — with a worst-in-the-league goal differential last season, they may need all the help they can get!

Veel succes, Rémy!