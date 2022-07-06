Thomas Müller talks about Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and their activity in the offseason

It’s been a hectic preseason for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, with both teams making numerous signings to beef up their squads. One person can attest to the fast-paced movement, and he wants to take it easy before making the grind. Thomas Müller is still on vacation and wants to make the most of his free time before reporting to training in the coming days.

“In my job I don’t get many opportunities to catch my breath”, Müller said. “That’s why it’s something special and I’m making the most of the time. If I think about it, holidays have different phases for me. On the one hand, working through things that I put off before me. Then maybe a few thoughts on the future. However, I spend most of my time switching off and enjoying myself. For example, when playing golf.”

The exploits of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund during this transfer window have not gone unnoticed, with Müller being excited about it and raring to get back on the pitch.

“So far, the ball hasn’t really wanted to go the way I wanted, but basically we get along well,” joked Müller in typical Müller fashion about his golf game. “Of course, I’m following closely what’s going on in club football during the summer break. Bayern have already strengthened their squad with three newcomers. A lot has happened in our national competition as well.”

Dortmund mean business this summer after spending 80 million euros for Sébastien Haller from Ajax, Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg, and center-back duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle from SC Freiburg and Bayern respectively. Bayern, on the other hand, signed fellow Ajax players Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, and the blockbuster signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, for the combined price of around 50 million euros.

Both clubs aren’t done just yet; Dortmund are after Hoffenheim wing-back David Raum while Bayern are after Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. Bayern, however, seem to have missed someone.