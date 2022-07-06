Bayern Munich want Samba Diallo from Dynamo Kyiv

Per Sky Sports News (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is looking to sign Samba Diallo from Dynamo Kyiv. Hasan Salihamidzic and Co. is said to be interested in the Senegalese left winger.

Brazzo seems to be continuing Bayern’s strategy of acquiring as many promising talents as they possible can. Diallo is certainly comes under the category of promising talents, with his ability to dribble quickly into the box and finish accurately. However, it is to be noted that Diallo is only a part of Bayern’s long term plans, as they don’t consider the 19-year-old to be ready for first team action. ‘’Diallo may have to take one more step up to the first team, if you compare him to Mathys Tel,’’ Sky reporter Marc Behrenbeck assessed.

Do Bayern really need another winger? We already have Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane and potentially Jamal Musiala (oh boy would he kill it as a winger). But I suppose its always better to have a backup ready at all times.

Would Diallo be a good fit at Bayern? Or can we do better in the market?