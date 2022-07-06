Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid eyeing Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard?; Chelsea, FC Barcelona pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo?; Manchester City denies Serge Gnabry links; Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic has a new home; and MORE!

With word breaking on Tuesday that Benjamin Pavard could be looking to leave Bayern Munich, potential suitors are rising up and so far Chelsea FC and Juventus are reportedly interested in the Frenchman:

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard following a major blow in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus star De Ligt is claimed to prefer a move to Bayern and therefore the Blues may have to look at alternative options. Chelsea are in the market for at least two new defenders this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left at the end of their contracts to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Interest in long-term target Jules Kounde remains, while Manchester City’s Nathan Ake is linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge. De Ligt has also emerged as a top target for Thomas Tuchel.

The Daily Mail also stated that Atletico Madrid could also be interested in Pavard:

Chelsea are one of a number of European heavyweights interested in signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports Germany - and reported by Get French Football News - Pavard is wanted by Thomas Tuchel as well as Atletico Madrid and Juventus. France international Pavard, 26, predominantly plays at right-back but his versatility has seen him fill in across the back line for Bayern in recent seasons.

I think Pavard has gotten a bit of bad rap at times. I thought he was very solid in 2021/22 and was eager to see how he performed at center-back (where he has wanted to play all along). That said, if Pavard has to go for Matthijs de Ligt to arrive, I totally get it from both Bayern Munich’s perspective and Pavard’s point of view.

Still, my warped theory that Lucas Hernandez could be sold off next summer because he wants to move on (again, just a crazy hypothesis), could make keeping Pavard important.

Chelsea FC has emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo:

What we already know of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation: he wants to leave Manchester United this summer for a Champions League club; he’s ready to take a sizeable pay-cut to make it happen; and Chelsea are interested in exploring a move. It’s not clear, though, if anyone at Stamford Bridge has asked Thomas Tuchel what he thinks of the prospect of signing Ronaldo. Because it seems he’s not all that keen on the idea. The Sun says new owner Todd Boehly fancies bringing the Portuguese megastar to Chelsea to kickstart his new regime but Tuchel isn’t convinced, especially while the Blues have other priorities, most obviously in defense.

If you thought the Chelsea interest in Ronaldo was a little bizarre...check this out. FC Barcelona might also be kicking the tires on CR7:

While Jorge Mendes hawks his client around Champions League clubs, it seems the agent has stirred something in Barcelona. AS reports that Mendes met president Joan Laporta to discuss four players. But the subject of Ronaldo ‘monopolized’ the summit. The report suggests Laporta sees Ronaldo as an opportunity to stick it Bayern Munich, who are refusing to roll over and have their bellies tickled while Barca take Robert Lewandowski. The three other players who got a mention in Mendes’ meeting with Laporta: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves and Rafa Leao.

According to a report captured by Barca Universal, however, there is “zero chance” that Barca would ink Ronaldo:

Following the meeting between Barcelona and super-agent Jorge Mendes on Monday, there has been non-stop speculation that the Catalans have been offered a chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old is intent on securing an exit from Old Trafford this summer, just a year after returning to his old stomping ground. The lack of Champions League football and the failure to sign any players so far have been cited as reasons for the Portuguese maverick to seek a move. There have been talks with Chelsea, while a move to Bayern Munich has also been mooted. And following the meeting between his agent Mendes and Barcelona president Joan Laporta, it is being heavily speculated that Ronaldo has been offered to the Blaugrana. However, as per a report from journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, there is zero chance that Barcelona will sign Ronaldo this summer.

Bayern Munich’s name is still being bandied about as well for Ronaldo, though the club has denied interest in the Portuguese star multiple times.

Newcastle United is still contemplating a move for Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee:

Joshua Zirkzee is training alone at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as Newcastle United plot to lure the £10 million striker to the Premier League, as reported by Sport1. This summer has already seen one Bayern benchwarmer swap the Allianz Arena stands for a fresh start and a clean slate on UK soil.

Hey, hey, hey! No, it's not Dwayne Nelson from What's Happening...it's me and I'm back for a couple of weeks (before I leave again).

While I am in town, however, I am hear to talk all things Bayern Munich and maybe some other junk, but here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on the three-way transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.

Assessing the current logjam in Bayern Munich’s attack.

Check out the three center-backs linked to the Rekordmeister this week.

Why we addressed the Julian Nagelsmann rumors when we really don’t care what he does.

Borussia Dortmund is getting closer, but is not quite there yet.

Why I get the attraction to So Cal.

This was also the final episode of season one of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Hopefully you have enjoyed it (or at least tolerated it!).

Manchester City is distancing itself from the rumors tying the club to Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry:

As per Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, City are denying rumours they’re interested in signing Serge Gnabry. Various reports at the weekend claimed the Premier League champions were keen on recruiting the Bayern Munich winger, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his CaughtOffside column that City had sent scouts to ‘monitor him several times’. However, the Italian journalist also claimed no offer had been submitted for the former Arsenal man. Meanwhile, Gaughan responded: “Club saying no,” when asked on Twitter if Gnabry was being lined up to replace Sterling.

Luka Jovic looks like he will officially be free of Real Madrid soon enough:

Luka Jovic will leave Real Madrid permanently this summer, with Fiorentina set to land the Serb on a free transfer. The 24-year-old has endured a torrid three years in Real following his €65m move from Frankfurt, managing just three goals and five assists in 51 appearances, and he was expected to head out to Fiorentina on loan this summer. However, numerous reports have now revealed that not only will Jovic’s exit be permanent, but it will also be a free transfer. Real will not demand any compensation for Jovic, but in exchange, Fiorentina have agreed to hand Los Blancos 50% of any future sale of the striker.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal as well:

Luka Jović to Fiorentina, deal done. Full agreement on permanent deal, after long negotiations for a loan - Jović will sign until June 2024 with an option for two more years. #transfers @SkySport



Real Madrid will have sell-on clause around 50%. pic.twitter.com/CvsAe9kWmT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Alexandre Lacazette was very influential in convincing Corentin Tolisso go back to Olympique Lyon:

L’Équipe reported during Corentin Tolisso’s first press conference since rejoining the club that Alexandre Lacazette was involved in convincing the player to return to Lyon. Tolisso rejoined his formative club on a five-year deal after a five year spell at Bayern Munich.

In fact, Tolisso had this to say about Lacazette’s role in his decision to move to Lyon.

“I’ve been talking to Alex a lot. To tell you the truth, I think he messaged me more in the last month than he has in the last five years! (laughs) But I also spoke a lot with Anthony Lopes,” Tolisso remarked. “Alex has played a big role, he’s really a friend for me outside football. The fact that he was there was an extra asset in my decision. Whatever happens, I had the desire and the ambition to come back to Lyon, I just didn’t know when. It’s happened now, but I’ve always had this desire.”

July is here, and Bayern Munich have once again been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar almost certainly wants to leave Manchester United this summer, and some parts of the fanbase think that Bayern should be happy to oblige. But is that a good idea? Meanwhile, there have been reports in the past week that Julian Nagelsmann wants to transition his team into a 4-3-3 formation for the upcoming season. With players already arriving for preseason, the coach’s tactical choices are once again under scrutiny.

In this episode, INNN and Tom discuss: