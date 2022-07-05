Bayern Munich target Konrad Laimer to stay at RB Leipzig... for now

The chances of Bayern Munich clinching RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer are becoming slimmer with every passing day.

Per a recent report by Sky Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg, there have been no developments in the negotiations regarding the pursuit of the Austrian from Bayern. This reportedly has to do with Marcel Sabitzer, who is still motivated to stay and prove his merit at Bayern.

Laimer, a player that Julian Nagelsmann regards highly and wants at Bayern, brings some great qualities to the table, with his excellent pressing skills and defensive abilities. He had earlier informed Leipzig of his unwillingness to sign a new contract, but did not speak of wanting to leave immediately.

The report further states that Laimer will start the pre-season at Leipzig, which probably means that he will be running down his contract. He is under no pressure to leave or sign a new contract. He wishes to avoid problems and keep things professional and unproblematic with his club.

While it is certain that Laimer wishes to leave the club after his contract expires, do you think he will make it to Bayern?