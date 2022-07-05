Report: Bayern Munich target Cristiano Ronaldo ready to take a pay cut to seal a move away from Manchester United

Per a report from The Independent, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Old Trafford in search of greener pastures, specifically clubs who are regulars in the Champions League or at least contenders for domestic silverware (looks like we have our winner!), and will make big sacrifices to do so.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are the Portuguese striker’s feasible destinations, with Paris Saint-Germain an outsider to sign the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker. Man United don’t want to sell to a direct Premier League rival and PSG isn’t an option. Are the stars lining up for Bayern here?

However, Ronaldo’s quest for a new club may prove to be unsuccessful due to his current wages. Ronaldo earns £500,000 a week in Manchester, although some sources say he earns up to £700,000. This made Ronaldo consider lowering his wages to secure a move away from United.

Another reason why clubs are balking at signing Ronaldo is the baggage that he brings. Pressing issues? Not a team player? Influence in the locker room? Unfavorable fanbase? Media frenzy? Whatever the case, Ronaldo will certainly attract attention regardless of which club he moves to. There’s also the chance that Ronaldo ends up staying in England and make do with the current squad and hope that new manager Erik ten Hag has tricks up his sleeve.

Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić downplayed the rumors linking Ronaldo to Munich. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career”, Brazzo said. “However, the rumor that is circulating is a rumor that has nothing to do with it.”

Bayern signing Ronaldo also depends on the situation of Robert Lewandowski, who Bayern are holding on to despite the Polish striker fighting tooth and nail to secure a move to FC Barcelona. For the moment, the prospect of the Portuguese star playing in Munich seems remote.

