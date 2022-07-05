Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard might be on the move this transfer window

With Bayern Munich turning its interest to Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard’s future at the Bavarian club is in serious doubt. Will the French defender be on the move this summer?

In a recent article from kicker, the latest rumor is that the French defender might be forced to continue his career elsewhere. After the departure of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, the Bavarians lacked a defensive leader on the pitch and didn’t see Pavard as someone who could lead the defense.

Pavard, on the other hand, could imagine staying at Bayern, but if De Ligt came to Munich, then Pavard would have serious competition in every defensive position. At right-back, Bayern brought Mazraoui, as Pavard was planned as a center-back. Now, if someone else came as a center-back Pavard might be looking for a new club.

#Pavard könnte, wie auch sky vermeldet, in diesem Sommer wechseln. Er selbst will, wie der #kicker exklusiv berichtete, ein Defensiv-Leader bei einem europäischen Top-Klub sein. Beim #fcbayern wird ihm diese Rolle nach #kicker-Info nicht zugetraut. FCB will einen Abwehrchef. — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) July 5, 2022

#Pavard could change this summer, as Sky has also reported. As #kicker reported exclusively, he himself wants to be a defensive leader at a top European club. At #fcbayern he is not believed to be capable of this role according to #kicker information. FCB wants a defense chief.

More and more, reports are suggesting that Bayern doesn’t see Pavard as a defensive chief, while Pavard wants to become a defensive leader. The Frenchman might have to look elsewhere to fulfill his ambitions.