Report: Bayern Munich snap up a German star in the making — defensive midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili

Bayern Munich have reportedly snapped up a big-time youth talent from Hertha BSC. Christian Falk of Sport Bild reports that midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili has now joined the Bavarian ranks, with Die Roten beating out Austria’s Die Roten Büllen (RB Salzburg) to the youngster’s signature.

Nkili has been in Berlin since he was only eleven, and is still playing with the U-17s — though he’s logged one substitute appearance for Hertha U19, per fbref. His U-17 side finished second and Nkili managed eight assists.

But it’s perhaps his profile as a player that will be most intriguing, from both a Bayern and Germany men’s national team perspective. Nkili projects as a defensively stout six, with his offensive contributions suggesting a keen eye for the game and a touch of flair to go with. That makes for a truly dynamic two-way threat.

And it’s at a spot where depth has been short on supply both for the Rekordmeister and for Die Mannschaft. Nkili will thus have ample opportunity to grab the reins in the future. What better platform than Munich?

It’s notable, too, that Bayern beat out a club like Salzburg, who have a strong record of turning young talent into hot transfer window items (Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund headlining this year’s crop, from a German perspective). Perhaps not only a good sales pitch, but a concrete plan and pathway presented by Hasan Salihamidžić & team?

In any case, we’ll be keeping a close watch on this kid over the next few years. This has the makings of a banner signing, and the news has certainly landed with a splash in youth football circles. Chalk one up for Brazzo!