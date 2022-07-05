Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards moving to Royal Antwerp?

According to Nieuwsblad_de, and captured by @iMiaSanMia, Belgian side Royal Antwerp could be interested in Bayern Munich’s left back Omar Richards. Bayern signed Richards just a year ago for free, with the aim of becoming the backup at left back for first choice starter Alphonso Davies.

However, Richards failed to establish himself as a reliable deputy while Davies was unavailable for multiple months and that has sparked the rumor mill into churning out endless reports that Bayern wants to offload the Englishman.

The report claims Bayern’s asking price is €12 million and that it is too much for Antwerp, adding that Bayern may or may not decide to loan the 24-year-old out.

BFW Analysis

It seems illogical to offload Richards just yet, as Bayern would again be without a backup for Davies. And with all the wheelings and dealings within the club already, it could be remiss to add a search for a left-back on to the search for a midfielder, defender and striker after having already secured three players.

It might be better for Bayern to see if Richards can blossom in his second season at the club and take action next summer if he does not. There is little to lose and a lot to gain from such a decision.